Bay Ridge’s The Art Room looks to thank first responders, front line workers through children’s art

Saying thank you to the real local heroes through art in Bay Ridge.

Children’s art school, The Art Room, 8710 3rd Ave., is planning a way to show some local appreciation for first responders and frontline workers by creating bright artwork that will be printed digitally and proudly displayed on the school’s window.

The art promises to honor their hard work and sacrifices by these workers.

Anyone who wants to participate can submit their child’s artwork by taking a photo of it or scanning it and emailing it to theartroomnyc@gmail.com.

“We also want to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks for all your love and support throughout this time,” the school said in a statement. “We are humbled by your response in all of this.”

Owner and teacher at The Art Room Leigh Holliday Brannan, discussed the importance of the project for students and the true heroes.

"I really miss my students so much,” she said. “We are all going through a lot right now and being isolated in this way is just so foreign. I thought this project would be a good way for kids to express themselves during these times of so much anxiety, stress, and uncertainty.”

She also talked about the significance of art from an emotional standpoint.

“Using art and the creative process helps foster self-expression, and coping skills,” Brannan added. “It can also help manage stress, and strengthen our overall sense of self which is so important. We all need hope right now. When all is said and done, this project will show our neighbors, first responders, essential employees, and front-line healthcare workers how much they mean to our community and how we will never forget their sacrifice during this unsettling time.”

The Art Room will also keep students posted on various art classes, kits, videos, and painting events we may decide to offer in the near future.