Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio announced that every Brooklyn parish with outdoor bells will ring everyday at 3 p.m., starting on Friday, April 3.

The act is called “Bells of Hope” and is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is for those that have been impacted by it.

The Diocese of Brooklyn stated that DiMarzio selected 3 p.m. as the daily time in order to coincide with the hour of the death of the Lord and of Divine Mercy.

“The ringing of the church bells will inspire us as New Yorkers and citizens of the world, of all faiths, the strongest of believers and the nonbelievers, to unite in prayer against this virus,” DiMarzio said. “As our City, and especially our boroughs, remain the epicenter of this Coronavirus pandemic, each day we will ask Almighty God to bring an end to this illness which has caused great pain and suffering for many people of the Diocese in Brooklyn and Queens.”

The Diocese is home to 185 parishes throughout Brooklyn and Queens.

DiMarzio is making this announcement as the celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord from the dead and the Easter Season is soon approaching.

“The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is the greatest instance of love and hope in the history of the world,” he said.

DiMarzio added that, “ In these truly uncertain times, we turn to the Lord ever mindful of this truth, and the power of prayer, to sustain us. We may or may not know for whom these bells will toll, however, we will pause to honor those who are suffering, who have died, and give thanks to God for those putting their lives at risk for others.”