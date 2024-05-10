Man punches senior on 96th Street

A man attacked a 72-year-old woman on Fourth Avenue and 96th Street at 4:50 p.m. on May 5.

The woman fell to the ground after the man punched her in the back of the head, cops said. The suspect then ran west on 97th Street.

The victim was in stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

The suspect is around 5-foot-11 with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, black jacket, black pants and gray and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.