Bensonhurst native New York Post sports photographer died due to COVID-19, every major local team responds

Bensonhurst native and New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi died due to complications from the coronavirus on Sunday, April 12.

The sports world mourned the death of the 48-year-old who photographed some of New York sports most iconic moments, including Derek Jeter’s final game as a New York Yankee, the New York Giants winning the Super Bowl XLVI and many more.

According to the New York Post, he started working for the publication in1994 after attending Lafayette High School and Pace University.

Causi was a husband and father to two young children.

A Gofundme called “Snap Shots from Above” was started for the Causi family and $162,000 has been raised as of Wednesday, April 15.

“There aren’t enough words to describe how touched our whole family is with the incredibly generous donations Romina and the children have received,” said the fundraiser’s organizer Amanda VitaleIt.”It’s emotionally chilling to see just how loved Anthony was and what an impact his passion had on people. We love all of you so much.”

She added that, “Anthony’s family, friends, and work community (who is family) have completely exceeded anything we could have ever imagined. We had no idea what to expect posting this GoFundMe, Romina is and was very reluctant to even have us post anything, but please know that all your donations mean the world. These contributions will give Anthony the proper memorial he deserves when we all can gather again. These contributions will leave Romina, John, and Mia financially secure to focus on their new scary future ahead without their husband and daddy. Thank you all so much, our hearts ache but burst with gratitude with how amazing you all have been.”

Every local team from the four major sports took to social media to pay tribute to Causi.

“”On behalf of the entire Mets organization, we are deeply saddened to learn of Anthony’s passing,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement on Sunday. “He was a charismatic photographer who brought fans closer to the action with his breathtaking images of the Mets. More importantly, he was a friend to so many of us through his numerous spring trainings in Port St. Lucie as well as being a fixture at Citi Field. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Romina, son John, daughter Mia and the entire family.”

“This is devastating. Anthony was one of the best in the business,” added New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard. “A true professional. He was kind, genuine, and good personal friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

“Anthony was a fixture at Nets games for many years,” added the Brooklyn Nets. “He was kind, a friend to all, and incredibly talented. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, children, and loved ones.”

“Anthony was an amazingly talented photographer, and he was an even better person,” wrote former New York Yankee great and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Derek Jeter. “The sports world feels his loss. My condolences to his family. He will truly be missed.”

Once you met Anthony, you never forgot him. And he never forgot you,” wrote the New York Yankees. “May he rest in peace.”

“Anthony Causi brought to life many memorable moments in Giants history through his lens, including this one of Eli Manning’s final game,” wrote the New York Giants. “Our thoughts are with the Causi family at this time.”

“Cameras Up. Always. Rest In Peace Anthony. We will miss you,” tweeted the New York Jets.

“Anthony was kind, thoughtful and one of the best at what he did,” added the New York Rangers. “We are heartbroken to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Romina, and their children, John and Mia. You will be missed, Anthony, by all of us.”

:Anthony Causi was an incredible photographer who captured many memorable moments in Islanders history, including this one from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs,” added the New York Islanders. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Causi family at this time.”

“Anthony Causi was a fixture at the Garden and one of the best photographers in the business,” the New York Knicks stated. “He was a warm person with a great personality and will be missed. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”