Bishop DiMarzio discusses Easter during the COVID-19 pandemic

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio released a statement discussing the importance of Easter Sunday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the video, he discussed experiencing the hope and love seen in the Resurrection during Easter in the work of first responders.

“What are those Resurrection experiences? Well, there are those who have gotten better from the COVID virus,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are those who have died, and they too have a Resurrection experience, one that we do not see, as the ones who were getting better; we saw their Resurrection. And finally, we see the Resurrection experiences in the good work of those who are the first responders, those who are our ambulance workers, our fire department, our police, our doctors, our nurses, all of whom are putting their lives on the line to help those who are in danger of death. This is all a Resurrection experience.”

DiMarzio also added this year’s Easter is not what most would have liked and the need to make the best of the day.

“I want to thank all of the first responders in a special way,” he added. “You are giving us hope. We need that hope, that hope that comes from the Resurrected Lord but also that we see in the good of people around us.”