Cops are searching for a missing teenage girl from Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Jocelyn Torres, was last seen leaving her home on 68th Street between 13th Avenue and 14th Avenue on Monday, April 20.

Police describe her female Hispanic, 5’1″ tall and 160 pounds. Last seen, she was wearing black pants, gray sweater, and black jacket.

According to the 68th Precinct, if anyone has any information to call 718-439-4236.