DiMarzio discusses importance of Palm Sunday

Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio released a video on Palm Sunday to remind locals that the blessed palms signify victory and peace, and in order to truly welcome this into our lives at Easter, we must rid ourselves of resentment.

“Forgiveness is something radical in our faith, something Jesus preached so well,” DiMarzio said in a statement. “He told us when we are attacked, we have to turn the other cheek; we find it so hard to accept that. But it is so true that when the disciples asked Jesus to teach them how to pray, what did he teach them? The Our Father and the most difficult petition of the Our Father is ‘forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.’

He added that, “We recognize that resentment is a feeling, sometimes we find it hard to control it. The only way we can control resentment, or come to forgiveness, is by an act of the will. We have to strengthen our will and that’s what Lent is all about, strengthening our will by prayer, fasting, by doing good things and giving alms. Yes, this is the only way we can get to Easter without any resentment in our hearts.”

I ask you during this last week of preparation for Easter, that we think about anyone we have something against, or some, perhaps they have something against us. It’s time to make peace because we cannot celebrate the victory of Easter if we are not at peace with everyone,” said Bishop DiMarzio.

Bishop DiMarzio concludes his Palm Sunday message with reference to the Lord’s final words on the Cross and asking for the Lord’s to grant us the great grace of forgiveness.

