The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HUD awarded $24.4 million to public housing authorities nationwide. This is through the Family Unification Program (FUP).

New York City will be receiving $358,546.

“The funding awarded today gives children an opportunity to live and thrive with their parents,” said Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing Hunter Kurtz.

According to HUD, these vouchers will allow families to rent housing from a private landlord and generally pay 30 percent of their monthly adjusted gross income towards rent and utilities.

"The funding being awarded today, showcases our commitment to ensuring every child and their family in New York City has access to safe, sanitary and affordable housing,” added HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey Lynne Patton.

According to the National Center for Housing and Child Welfare (NCHCW), an affordable housing and child welfare advocacy group, keeping children in foster care is an expensive alternative to affordable housing. On average, it costs more than $48,000 annually per family when children enter foster care. By contrast, housing and services to keep a family together costs approximately $15,000 annually per family. Supportive services for FUP families and youth are provided by agencies funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A $20 million investment in FUP vouchers saves more than $134 million in foster care costs.