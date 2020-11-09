Locals weigh in after Biden declares victory

Celebrations took place across the city after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

After nearly a week of vote-counting across the country, numerous media outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election over incumbent President Donald Trump.

According to the Associated Press, Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, gained enough electoral votes to declare victory on Saturday morning after they were declared the winners in Pennsylvania. The AP has also called Nevada for Biden. North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska have yet to be called as of Monday morning.

Despite a victory speech and celebration held for Biden in Delaware, Trump has yet to concede and doesn’t plan to, according to his statements via Twitter.

While Biden defeated Trump handily in New York, South Brooklyn could see a red wave. Four Republicans declared victory on election night, pending the count of absentee ballots.

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis, who declared victory in Congressional District 11 over U.S. Rep. Max Rose, says the presidential race isn’t over.

“The margin of victory in many states remains razor thin,” Malliotakis said. “I encourage the president and his campaign to pursue their options until every legal vote is counted.”

“Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris,” Rose said. “Now is the time to put aside differences others use to divide us, heal the nation, rebuild the economy and beat this pandemic.”

According to the New York Board of Elections, Trump received 144,117 votes while Biden and Harris collected 96,600 votes in C.D. 11, which includes all of Staten Island, Bay Ridge, Bath Beach, Dyker Heights, southwestern Gravesend, western Sheepshead Bay and parts of Bensonhurst, with nearly 100 percent of the votes counted.

In the 46th Assembly District, which encompasses portions of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Coney Island, Brighton Beach and Sea Gate, Trump received 18,894 votes compared to Biden’s 15,533.

Mark Szuszkiewicz, who currently holds a lead over Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus for the seat, spoke via social media from an economic point of view.

“The market did great immediately after the election of @realdonaldtrump, which was probably based on the speculation that a successful businessman is going to run the country,” he wrote. “It continued to rise throughout his presidency and even bounced back after a hit earlier this year. I think we’ll have the opposite impact with the announcement of this election, but we’ll see.”

“No, Biden wasn’t my first, second or third choice,” Frontus said. “Yes, the Democratic Party needs rebuilding from the ground up. But I broke down and cried tears of relief when I heard the news and started shouting ‘it’s over’ all around my house, perhaps to the annoyance of my neighbors.”

Marcela Mitaynes, who will be the assemblymember in the 51st A.D. in January, said work still needs to be done.

“With Joe Biden as our next president, we still have to organize for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, a Homes Guarantee, and Workplace Democracy,” she said. “The fight is not over. It is only beginning.”

Biden beat Trump in the district, which includes Sunset Park, Red Hook and parts of Bay Ridge and Park Slope, 21,126 to 5,826.

U.S. Chuck Schumer stopped by a victory celebration outside Barclays Center.

“I called Joe Biden and I held up the phone to let him hear Brooklyn cheering,” Schumer said. “He loved it.”