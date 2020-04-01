Local pol blasts de Blasio for leaving meter rules in effect

SOUTHERN BROOKLYN — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that alternate side parking would be suspended for the next two weeks. However Assemblymember William Colton believes leaving meter rules in effect endangers New Yorkers.

“Some good news: Alternate Side Parking is SUSPENDED for the next two weeks, through Tuesday, April 14th,” de Blasio tweeted.

Courtesy of William Colton

Colton believes that the decision is putting citizens and traffic agents at risk.

“Those meters are not properly maintained and disinfected by the city each time it is touched,” Colton said. “I demand to suspend meter rules due to an issue that metal meters pose contamination the threat to all touching it.”

He added that it is, “Also a threat of forcing residents to travel far from home looking for parking on residential streets with few spots while commercial metered streets have numerous empty spots available.”

Colton then stressed the importance of the spaces for essential workers.

“Unfortunately, they are working double shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and need a break with parking,” he said. “City officials must understand that now is not the time to think about revenue, we need to be concerned about how to overcome the crisis of COVID-19 and be safe.”

Colton covers Bensonhurst, Gravesend, Bath Beach, Dyker Heights and Midwood,