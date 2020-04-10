Malliotakis responds to goverment change on retired indivduals no longer needing to file tax return for $1,200 economic impact check

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis responded to the federal government changing its policy for retired individuals and those receiving Social Security Disability regarding the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return now need to take no action to receive their $1,200, even if they did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients are also part of the group who don’t need to take action.

“This removes a burden off older and disabled Americans who were originally told they needed to file a simple tax return to receive their $1,200 economic impact checks,” said Malliotakis. “By making this change, the administration has cut government bureaucracy and made it easier for millions of Americans to obtain thier checks. It’s important we get this information and the following warnings about scams to every senior citizen in our community.”

Malliotakis is joining the IRS and law enforcement officials warning citizens to be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the economic impact payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money.

“It is important to note that the IRS will not call, text, email or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information,” she added. “Our community has experienced scams in the past during tax season from nefarious individuals claiming to be from the IRS, and this is no different. Unfortunately, there are those who will prey upon the vulnerable even during times of crisis. Everyone must stay vigilant and be familiar with how these checks are being issued and deposited.”