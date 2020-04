A man fell to his death outside the Towers of Bay Ridge this morning.

According to authorities, on Friday, April 24 at around 6:59 a.m., police found a man on the floor outside of 350 56th Street. When they arrived, the victim’s injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position. He was unconscious and unresponsive. When EMS arrived, they pronounced the man dead on arrival.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.