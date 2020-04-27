Nets, Food Bank for New York City distribute meals, supplies to hundreds of families amid COVID-19 pandemic at Barclays

Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets partnered with Food Bank for New York City to host a mobile food pantry on the arena’s plaza.

The Brooklyn Nets organization gave back to the less fortunate that are hurting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a rainy Friday, April 24, the Nets and Barclays Center collaborated with the Food Bank for New York City to create a mobile food pantry as employees and volunteers distributed food and essentials to hundreds of families inside the arena’s plaza.

According to a poll recently published by The New York Times, half of New York City residents are concerned about how they will afford food as this crisis continues, while approximately 40% of soup kitchens and food pantries across the city have closed.

“In times of need, we all pitch in. ⁦@BrooklynNets,” tweeted Nets owner Joseph C. Tsai.

“Yesterday, Food Bank For New York City‘s mobile pantry went to Brooklyn. We took over the Barclays Center– normally the site of sold-out concerts and NBA games– to distribute fresh produce, shelf-stable food, and personal care products,” wrote Food Bank New York on its Facebook page.

They added that they , “distributed over 23,000 pounds of food and 1,000 hygiene kits, serving nearly 2,000 New Yorkers in need. Many told us this was the first time they had ever visited a food pantry in their lives. We are grateful to be able to meet this rising need. Thank you to Barclays Bank US and Brooklyn Nets for making this impact possible, and for New York Cares for staffing us with volunteers. #WeAreForNYC”

