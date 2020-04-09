NYC Parks to close several courts, exercise equipment centers

NYC Parks announced that it would be closing skate parks, volleyball courts, bocce courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closings are also in response to the city’s ongoing effort to maintain social distancing in public spaces.

NYC Parks will also monitor adult fitness and exercise equipment in its park and will close the areas when deemed necessary.

Areas of parks outside the courts will remain open for visitors.

NYC Parks stated, “The citywide enforcement effort to encourage social distancing among parkgoers remains in place, involving multiple City agencies, including NYPD, OSE, the Sheriff’s Office, DEP, DSNY, DOB, and FDNY. The City will continue to monitor conditions and determine if more severe restrictions are necessary.”

NYC Parks continues to offer Parks@Home initiative, which offers online park tours, fitness classes and other fun activities.

For all updates on park service changes and closures, please refer to the NYC Parks website.