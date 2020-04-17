Police beat: Man arrested for for allegedly burglarizing Bay Ridge sandwich shop

BLOTTER

COMPILED BY JAIME DEJESUS

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MAN ARRESTED IN ALLEGED SANDWICH SHOP BURGLARY

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a sandwich shop at the corner of 68th Street and Fourth Avenue on April 11. According to reports, the suspect allegedly broke into the chain eatery overnight by breaking the side window and stole the cash register, which had about $250 in it.

HERE WE GO AGAIN

A 32-year-old man had the tires and rims from his vehicle stolen while it was parked near 11th Avenue and 64th Street on April 11. Reports say that at around 2 p.m., the man parked the vehicle. While gone, the crook stole three of the vehicle’s tires and rims, worth around $2,460.

No arrests have been made.

MAN SCAMS 81-YEAR-OLD OUT OF 5K

An 81-year-old woman was scammed out of $5,000 while inside her home near Bay Ridge Avenue and 10th Avenue on April 11. According to reports, at around 1:15 p.m., the victim says the crook called her and claimed that her grandson was in prison and he needed $5,000 to get released. The suspect went to her house when she gave him the cash. The crook, wearing gloves and a medical mask, gave her a paper receipt. The victim had surveillance cameras around the house.

No arrests have been made.

BLACKMAILED BY CROOK

A 25-year-old man was blackmailed while inside his home on 74th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues on April 9. Reports claim that at around 1:44 p.m., he sent intimate videos to a woman through Facebook. The crook claims to live in Hong Kong and threatened to send the video to the victim’s family if he did not send her $2,000. He refused to send the money and the perp sent the video.

No arrests have been made.