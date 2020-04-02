U.S. Rep. office to host webinar to help local businesses and non-profit organizations

U.S. Rep Max Rose’s office is hosting a webinar this Friday, April 3 with local experts to help businesses and nonprofits navigate these new programs and apply for financial relief.

This is in response to the economic struggles caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The goal is to help Staten Island and southern Brooklyn organizations seek assistance.

Courtesy of Max Rose

“The SBA helps small businesses owners recover from disasters,” said Deputy Director of the New York District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) John Mallano.

The webinar begins at 1 p.m. To register, click here.

“Our SBA New York District Office which serves the Five Boroughs is looking forward to participating in the webinar being hosted by Congressman Rose’s office," Mallano added. "We encourage all Staten Island and Brooklyn small business owners to join us to receive the most current information about applying for federal relief.”

Director of the Small Business Development Center for College Of Staten Island Dean Balsamini will also be in attendance.

South Brooklyn small businesses and nonprofit organizations will also be part of the webinar.