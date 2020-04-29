Rose to host town hall on COVID-19 relief efforts tonight

U.S. Rep. Max Rose will be hosting a telephone town hall later today on COVID-19 relief efforts.

At 6:10 p.m., Rose will be joined by Staten Island University Hospital’s Dr. Brahim Ardolic as well as U.S. Small Business Administration’s Sylvia Rivera and Peter Fehnel. They will answer questions and offer updates on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rose stressed the importance of keeping locals informed.

“Even during a pandemic, one of the most important part of my job is to be accessible to my constituents.” he said. “From day one of this crisis, my team and I have been hard at work connecting Staten Island and South Brooklyn with the information they need to weather this storm, and this is the latest step in that process.”

To register, visit www.maxrose.house.gov/live.

Once registered via the web form, the individual will receive a phone call to connect you to the town hall when it is ready to begin. Registration will close one hour prior to the event starting. The event will be streamed at maxrose.house.gov/live.