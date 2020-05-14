Bay Ridge to receive free walk-in COVID testing site this month

Bay Ridge is getting its own COVID-19 testing site.

Councilmember Justin Brannan made the announcement via social media on Thursday, May 14 at around 10 a.m.

The site will be located at 8511 Fifth Ave. and will open the week of May 15.

According to Brannan, testing will only be for COVID diagnostic testing. Antibody testing won’t be available yet.

“We huffed and we puffed and City Hall finally listened,” Brannan said in the post

He added that anyone can walk in and get the free test. Health insurance isn’t required.

“Doctors and public health officials are that there is only one way out of this COVID nightmare: testing, testing, and more testing!” Brannan told this paper in a statement. “To fix the economy, the country must solve the public-health crisis and strategic and mass testing is the only path forward. This is a big step in the right direction. The sooner we get everyone tested, the sooner we can start getting back to some kind of normal.”

The councilmember added that more information will be provided soon.