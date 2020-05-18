Fort Hamilton cancels Independence Day celebration

Another beloved Bay Ridge tradition has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Hamilton Army Base has decided to cancel its annual Independence Day celebration.

The day usually features several genres of live music, vendors, food and, of course, fireworks.

“Fort Hamilton Community Update: Due to local conditions, we’ve made the decision to cancel our traditional Independence Day Celebration,” stated USAG Fort Hamilton on its Facebook page on Friday, May 15. “Today was our mark to plan large-scale commitments for this event. Based on the pandemic, we do not feel it will be safe enough to host an event with several thousand people in six weeks.

“Additionally, Fort Hamilton MWR has been impacted financially by the crisis, as many businesses have been,” the statement read. “We are hopeful that we’ll be able to host a great Organizational Day later in the summer and/or another Oktoberfest. We will still celebrate Independence Day in our own, safe way. The safety of our community and force remains top priority.

“A ‘safety first’ community, a responsible community.

“To avoid a large gathering, we are sorry to notify you that the Independence Day Celebration event will be cancelled. Fort Hamilton MWR will try our best to ensure your safety. Please continue to support us!”

This year’s celebration was to take place on July 2 at 101st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

Last year, the concert featured genres such as salsa, classic rock and R&B. Among the artists who performed were Raine Torae, Wild Night: An Evening of Bon Jovi and Sound House.

For more information, visit hamilton.armymwr.com.