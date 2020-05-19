Malliotakis facilitates production of medical gowns in Bensonhurst

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis is facilitating the production of medical gowns in Brooklyn to supply city hospitals and create local jobs for residents in the borough.

On Thursday, May 14, Malliotakis toured a manufacturing operation in Bensonhurst where locals are producing disposable isolation gowns.

Once made, the gowns are used by New York City hospitals and healthcare facilities. They are being produced by a New York City-based garment manufacturing company, Top Notch Pattern, Inc., which is under contract with the City of New York.

Malliotakis identified the manufacturer and the company’s manufacturing capacity for the city.

According to her, they will operate 12 facilities in Brooklyn and produce hundreds of thousands of the gowns in the weeks ahead at the Bensonhurst facility.

“Over the course of the COVID-19 outbreak, I’ve delivered thousands of pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) and supplies to area hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” she said. “What I’ve learned over that time is the needs change weekly. Right now, our hospitals and healthcare facilities are in desperate need of medical gowns.

Malliotakis also gave credit to Top Notch Patterns, its president, Anthony Cibelli, and his partner, Santo Barravecchio.

“To produce the gowns right here in Brooklyn is great on so many levels,” she said. “Delivery time is cut to hours as opposed to days or weeks and they are providing close-by jobs to members of the community while unemployment numbers are at record highs and economic activity is so desperately needed.”

Cibelli explained the need for the gowns for first responders.

“Santo Barravecchio and I are using our 30 years of experience in the garment district to help out New York City during the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said. “We are working with local cutting and sewing factories to produce a quarter of a million isolation gowns for medical personnel. This is helping to relieve the stress of medical facilities and first responders by ensuring that they are supplied to treat patients safely.

“Being able to provide gowns for New York City has helped the safety of many. It has been a gratifying experience to be able to help our highly dedicated healthcare workers in these trying times.”