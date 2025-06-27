Van crashes into Bay Ridge Carvel, two injured 

Both drivers are listed in stable condition



Two drivers were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Bay Ridge ice cream shop June 26.

At 7:45 a.m., a man, 86, was driving a Ford TCN east on 86th Street when he made a wide right turn onto south Third Avenue and side swiped a Kia Sportage on the north side driven by a woman, 63, police said. The man then lost control and crashed inside a Carvel at 8612 Third Ave., destroying the front of the store.



Photos courtesy of John Quaglione



NYPD stated that no major structural damage was reported.

EMS took the man to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and the woman to Maimonides Medical Center. Both were listed in stable condition.

Brooklyn 12 News states the Ford TCN that crashed in the shop was a taxicab.

Following the collision, the NYC Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order for the first floor of the building.

No arrests have been made, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.