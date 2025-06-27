Van crashes into Bay Ridge Carvel, two injured 

Both drivers are listed in stable condition
Two drivers were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Bay Ridge ice cream shop June 26.
At 7:45 a.m., a man, 86, was driving a Ford TCN east on 86th Street when he made a wide right turn onto south Third Avenue and side swiped a Kia Sportage on the north side driven by a woman, 63, police said. The man then lost control and crashed inside a Carvel at 8612 Third Ave., destroying the front of the store.
NYPD stated that no major structural damage was reported.
EMS took the man to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and the woman to Maimonides Medical Center. Both were listed in stable condition.
Brooklyn 12 News states the Ford TCN that crashed in the shop was a taxicab.
Following the collision, the NYC Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order for the first floor of the building.
No arrests have been made, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.