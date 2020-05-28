New Bay Ridge COVID-19 testing site to open May 29

New information has been provided about Bay Ridge’s new walk-in COVID-19 testing site.

The site, at 8511 Fifth Ave. will officially open Friday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Councilmember Justin Brannan announced on social medial that the site will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and eventually on Sundays as well.

The tests are free. Insurance and appointments are not required.

The news comes as Brooklyn continues to expand its testing sites.

AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY) announced its partnership with the City of New York and New York State to open more than 20 new testing sites at medical offices, including one in Bay Ridge at 740 64th St., which opened on May 26.

De Blasio discussed the importance of getting tested and opening up more test sites.

“It’s important for people to understand, because for months the message was there wasn’t much testing, and that was the sad truth,” he said during a conference on Tuesday, May 26. “But now there’s more, and more every day. And I think a lot of folks weren’t sure what to make of testing, and so I’m going to keep saying from now on, testing is simple, it’s easy, it’s quick, and it’s free. And I want everyone to that, and to make sure everyone understands that.”