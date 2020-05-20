Rose introduces COVID-19 Youth Sports and Working Families Relief Act

Play ball?

On Monday, May 18, U.S. Rep. Max Rose introduced the COVID-19 Youth Sports and Working Families Relief Act.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, youth sports organizations have lost $8.5 billion nationwide.

The new legislation would equip working families with the financial tools to bounce back from this economic crisis and help save the organizations.

The bill would accomplish this by authorization of a relief fund for youth sports providers, programs and organizations currently affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to ensure it includes expenses for youth physical activities, such as organized individual and team sports, fitness and exercise, and other recreational activities; to ensure that expenses related to youth physical activities are eligible to be paid for with Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs); and increase the maximum contribution per household for Dependent Care FSAs from $5,000 to $10,000.

“Little league, youth soccer, dance and all our youth sports organizations and activities are so much more than a chance for our kids to play — they serve as foundations to our community,” said Rose. “But unfortunately, like every other corner of our society, these organizations and the families that support them have been hit incredibly hard by the coronavirus. They need our help and I’m proud to fight to get them the relief they so desperately need.”

Rose introduced the legislation with U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey. It is endorsed by the PLAY Sports Coalition, representing 3,000+ youth sports-related organizations.

“For the first time in our lifetime, summer approaches without young people attending camps, playing baseball and participating in other activities,” said Wayne B. Moss, executive director of the National Council of Youth Sports. “NCYS and the PLAY Sports Coalition are pleased to support the COVID-19 Youth Sports and Working Families Relief Act because it will provide relief to parents who desperately need help and will provide needed financial relief to support sports, recreation and fitness-related activities.”

In April, Rose urged congressional leadership to provide relief for youth sports and activities groups who are faced with economic uncertainty.

“Youth sports and activities are so essential to why Staten Island and South Brooklyn is the best place to raise a family,” Rose had said. “But unfortunately, due to fixed costs and cancelled seasons due to the pandemic, these organizations are hanging by a thread. My proposal allows parents to recoup costs and fees without putting these leagues and programs out of business.”