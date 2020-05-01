Treyger, community leader Priscilla Consolo organize delivery of over 500 meals to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

Giving back.

Councilmember Mark Treyger’s office and District Director of Operations Ari Kagan organized a delivery of more than 500 meals to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island on Friday, May 1.

The delivery of the meals was the result of the fundraising efforts of local attorney and community advocate Priscilla Consolo.

In February, Consolo was seriously ill. Following a visit to her primary care physician, she was sent to the hospital’s emergency room, where she met her treating physician, Dr. Mark Kindschuh, the director of the hospital’s emergency department.

Courtesy of Priscilla Consolo

“I was absolutely terrified,” said Consolo, a graduate of NYU School of Law. “But Dr. Kindschuh and the rest of the ER staff were so kind and knowledgeable. The healthcare workers really did a terrific job at making me feel calm and comfortable. The care I received from them was exceptional.”

Once she healed and heard the hospital’s staff was overwhelmed by the crisis, Consolo organized an online fundraiser to thank the healthcare workers for treating her and thousands of COVID-19 patients.

She raised more than $4,000 to show support for the hospital’s medical professionals.

Kindshuch was in attendance along with the emergency department staff and Consolo thanked them for treating her.

According to Treyger’s office, the 500+ meals are the single largest food donation the hospital has received during the pandemic.

Courtesy of Priscilla Consolo

Treyger discussed the importance of giving back.

“I am proud that my office was able to help coordinate this amazing showing of appreciation for our heroic medical professionals,” he said. “The healthcare workers at Coney Island Hospital have risked their own lives to save many others during this unprecedented public health crisis. I commend them for their amazing courage.”

The meals were prepared by family owned restaurant Nick’s Lobster House, 2777 Flatbush Ave.

Dimitrios Karousis, general manager of the eatery, which has been a Brooklyn staple since 1955, oversaw the preparation of the meals and discussed how happy he was to help give back.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have delivered thousands of meals each day to local hospitals, firehouses, and police precincts,” he said. “Some of these meals have been donated by the restaurant, whereas others, like this one, have been provided by private donors.

“With everything they’ve been doing for this city, our frontline workers deserve a good meal.”