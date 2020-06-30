Cops seize fireworks in Shore Road Park

Cops from the 68th Precinct with the fireworks they confiscated in Shore Road Park.

Police confiscated a stash of fireworks in Bay Ridge last week.

According to authorities, on June 25 at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about fireworks being set off in Shore Road Park near 79th Street. Before cops arrived, the group responsible fled the scene, leaving their stash behind.

“Recently, #NYPD officers from the 68 Precinct were patrolling their Brooklyn neighborhood when they observed fireworks going off inside Shore Road Park,” the NYPD said on Instagram. “They quickly took action & recovered these fireworks. Remember, fireworks are illegal in NYC & should be left to the professionals.”

“Great job by our Patrol officers addressing community complaints with the seizure of these fireworks,” said the 68th Precinct on Facebook.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he has directed the New York State Police to establish a new temporary Fireworks Enforcement Detail to prevent illegal fireworks from being brought to New York from Pennsylvania.

“Some nights in New York City, it sounds like the wild west with all the fireworks going off,” he said. “I’ve never heard it like this before. They’re disturbing. They bother people. And they are dangerous. And children, people, get hurt every year. It is illegal.

“We’ll also be helping local governments deal with this issue, but I need the local governments in this state to take it seriously. I know there’s a lot going on on a lot of levels, but this is illegal and it’s dangerous, so we have to stop it.”