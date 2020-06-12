Guild for Exceptional Children honors staff, first responders with local caravan

The Guild for Exceptional Children hosts caravan to thank staff, first responders.

Celebrating the true heroes!

On Wednesday, June 10, the Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC) hosted a car parade to honor their direct support professionals as well as Bay Ridge first responders.

A caravan of about 30 cars with parents, administrators, and board members of the GEC drove around the neighborhood to honor them.

“[They] have been on the frontlines, caring for people with developmental disabilities during the COVID-19 crisis,” said GEC CEO Joe Riley. “These dedicated people have been sheltering in place with medically frail and disabled people for a week at a time in order to keep them safe. The caravan toured all of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights, stopping at each of GEC’s residences to applaud our hard working direct support staff.”

The group also made stops at the firehouse on Third Avenue and the 68th Precinct to honor the first responders.

“Neighbors cheered us on, honking horns, clapping, and banging pots and pans as we passed, reminding us, once again, of how fortunate we are to be part of such a warm and supportive community,” said Riley. “Thank you Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights! And a big thank you to our dedicated DSP’s & First Responders!”

Locals responded to the kind act on GEC’s Facebook page.

“So happy to see the heroic efforts of the GEC Staff recognized! BRAVO!” wrote former GEC CEO Paul Cassone.

“Love you all,” said Cathy DiGiovanni Oleon. “We were so thankful to have you in our lives.”

“GEC You make me so proud,” said another. “Participants and staff are my heroes. I tell all my friends about you.”