Maimonides salutes interns at annual ceremony

Maimonides Medical Center honored its interns during its annual Summer Youth Recognition ceremony Aug. 10.

The event included administrators, guests from community partner organizations and representatives from the Brooklyn Cyclones, including mascot Sandy the Seagull.

Brooklyn Cyclones mascot Sandy the Seagull attended the ceremony. Photos by Annalisa Sinagra



“To our youth employment program participants – your presence and dedication have added a much welcomed vitality to our campus this summer,” said Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides. “I hope your work experience inspired you, just as you have inspired us. I hope your eyes were opened to the many different aspects of healthcare and exciting career possibilities that lie ahead – perhaps even here at Maimonides.”

Maimonides President and CEO Ken Gibbs spoke at the event. Photos by Annalisa Sinagra



The hospital’s Summer Youth Employment Program began 25 years ago.

“This initiative was created to inspire future health care leaders of tomorrow, and Maimonides is delighted to be able to provide opportunities for our young people to explore health care and hospital administration, while honing the important skills you need to enter the workforce,” Gibbs said.

The NYPD Marching Band and Color Guard appeared at the ceremony. Photos by Annalisa Sinagra



Photos by Annalisa Sinagra