Industry City announces reopening of courtyard seating, return of businesses

With Phase 2 of the reopening of New York City under way, Industry City businesses are starting to return following the COVID-19 pandemic

The massive waterfront space’s courtyard seating is back up and running, allowing patrons to have their takeout on the campus while practicing social distancing. Additional eateries are also ready to reopen for takeout and delivery.

“New York City has entered Phase 2 of reopening, and we’re excited to see the businesses of IC reopen and welcome tenants and visitors back to the campus,” said Jim Somoza, director of development for Industry City. “With our courtyards, we’re able to offer an outdoor seating experience while adhering to social distancing and get back to doing what IC does best, build community and create experience.”

In addition to the eateries that offered takeout and curbside pickup the past few months, four additional ones have recently been added to the list.

Indian restaurant Taka Mkt has pickup and delivery daily from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The menu includes their classic bowls with chutney, masala mac and cheese and side dishes to match. It will be available through Caviar, Postmates, Seamless and GrubHub.

Authentic Mexican taco purveyor Taco Mix, 220 36th St., is also back in business. The eatery has a newly revamped Industry City space and menu to go along with it. Pickup and delivery via their website is available daily from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Sake purveyor Brooklyn Kura is back from 12 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, with delivery available via their website.

And taproom favorite Big aLICe Brewing is open from 1 to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday for pickup.

For more information, visit industrycity.com.