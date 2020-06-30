Macy’s 4th of July fireworks light up the night

For a few minutes, it looked like a normal summer again as Coney Island hosted a Macy’s 4th of July fireworks display

The unannounced display was part of a series taking place at various land- and water-based locations across the city. The displays are shorter than in years past, when Macy’s just hosted one large show on July 4.

On Monday, the display lit up the surrounding businesses, the beach and amusement parks, including Deno’s Wonder Wheel. People were notified one hour prior to the show via @notifyNYC on Twitter.

Dennis Vourderis, co-owner of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, told this paper how special it was to watch the show with his brother and co-owner Steve Vourderis.

“It was the first time that Steve and I got to watch the fireworks together,” he said. “Another silver lining to this crisis. [It] brought back memories of the Tuesday night shows because they used a barge like the old days.”

Locals were also happy to see the fireworks.

“Great that you lit up the wheel,” wrote one Facebook user. “Maybe you can do that once in a while? It’s a spirit lifter for sure.”

“It was beautiful,” wrote another. “So nice to see CI all lit up!! Stay safe everyone!”

Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, spoke about the significance of the shorter shows.

“In reimagining this year’s show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York,” she said. “These five-minute surprise displays will showcase Macy’s signature pyrotechnic design and scale, while encouraging spectators to continue following safety and social distancing measures. The multiple-location spectacle will culminate with a full-scale television presentation of Macy’s 4th of July fireworks, capturing the spirit of the city for all New Yorkers and the nation to enjoy, choreographed to a rousing score, and featuring the nation’s best musical performances.”

“These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city’s history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This 4th of July celebration with Macy’s will give all New Yorkers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart.”