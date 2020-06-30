Man attacks cop with scooter in train station

Police are looking for two men who attacked a cop after refusing to pay the fare in a Sunset Park subway station.

According to authorities, on Monday, June 29 at around 8:29 a.m., two men jumped the turnstile in the 36th Street station. They were seen by two uniformed officers, who approached the suspects to get them out of the station.

One of the suspects hit an officer in the eye with a two-wheeled scooter. The suspects then fled the station and ran toward Fifth Avenue.

The officer was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.