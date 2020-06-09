Rose to host virtual Service Academy Day to help students with application process

On Thursday, June 11 at 6 p.m., U.S. Rep Max Rose is hosting a virtual Service Academy Day via Zoom to help students, parents and teachers from South Brooklyn navigate the application process for U.S. service academies.

“Now more than ever, we need anyone and everyone who feels a call to public service to step up to the plate,” said Rose, an Army combat veteran. “One of the greatest honors of serving in Congress is the ability to help these young men and women get started on the life-changing journey of serving their country, and my office will be here to help guide them every step of the way.”

Rose will be joined by representatives from each branch of the military and will discuss the service academy application process and answer questions from students and parents.

“I was honored to nominate seven outstanding Brooklynites to service academies earlier this year and look forward to working with the next class of future leaders throughout the upcoming year,” Rose told this paper.

Back in January, Rose nominated 20 students for military service academies, including seven from Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn nominees were Alexander Camaev, Stuyvesant High School, to the USMA; Isabella Chirico, Fontbonne Hall Academy, to the USMA; Justin Cohen, Staten Island Technical High School, to the USAFA; Gabriella Eitkis, Leon M. Goldstein High School, to the USMMA; Maximilian Propisnoy, Brooklyn Technical High School, to the USMA; Michael Roudik, Leon M. Goldstein High School, to the USMA; and Emma Cassidy, Xaverian High School, to the USMA.

“These students are the prime example of what makes this the greatest country in the world — they want to serve, and it is my absolute honor to help put them on that path,” said Rose in January.

For those interested, RSVP by emailing Jonas.Edwards-Jenks@mail.house.gov.

Additional reporting by John Alexander