State Chairman Gerard Kassar congratulates Robert G. Ortt on his election to NYS Senate Minority Leader

“Congratulations to Senator Robert G. Ortt on his election as the new Republican leader of the NYS Senate by his fellow colleagues today. Rest assured Senator, the Conservative Party of New York State, will be working hard throughout this election season to change your title to Majority Leader of the NYS Senate.

Your constituents have benefited from your strong voice. Now all New Yorkers will gain from your leadership no doubt acquired from your honored military service. I am confident your private sector and governmental experience will be welcomed by all New Yorkers as we deal with a state plagued with a multitude of problems.

Senator Rob Ortt has been consistent in scoring well in our ratings. His 2019 rating was 100%, along with Sen. Jordan and Sen. O’Mara, as well as being the highest rated Senator in 2018 with an 85% rating.

I look forward to working together on the issues that affect all New Yorkers now and in the coming years.”