Aquarium to reopen in late July

The New York Aquarium is set to reopen to the public on July 20.

The facility, at 602 Surf Ave. in Coney Island, will open to members from July 20-23 and open to all guests on July 24.

Tickets won’t be available at the gate. Guests will have to select a date and time online before visiting and are encouraged to visit nyaquarium.com/today to see that day’s available exhibits and amenities.

Guests will also be required to wear masks and keep six feet apart from one another. Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park.

There will be limited seating at the Aquatheater and the 4-D Theater will temporarily remain closed. Food and shopping will be available but scooters will not be permitted.

“The pandemic continues to impact our communities and our country,” said Jim Breheny, general director of zoos and aquariums for the Wildlife Conservation Society. “We are pleased that the Bronx Zoo, New York Aquarium and our other parks will again serve as retreats where guests can connect with animals and nature when we open on July 24 after being closed for 130 days.”

“We are ecstatic that the New York Aquarium will be reopening in Phase 4,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island. “As a cultural institution, they are an important piece of the Amusement District and their presence was missed. We hope families will join us for a socially distanced visit to the Aquarium and then support our various open eateries and shops in the district.”

The aquarium received a great deal of fanfare in 2018 with the opening of “The Donald Zucker and Barbara Hrbek Zucker Ocean Wonders: Sharks!” The exhibit, which takes up 57,500 square feet, allows visitors to get up close to 14 species of sharks, learn about their critical role in ocean ecosystems and how vulnerable they are to the actions of humans.

For more information, visit https://nyaquarium.com/