Bay Ridge Cares gives $2,000 to Grandma’s Love

Bay Ridge Cares surprised Theresa Monforte-Caraballo outside her home with a giant-sized check for $2,000.

During trying times, a community group is showing love the Bay Ridge way.

Bay Ridge Cares, a non-profit group that supports locals in need, donated $2,000 to Grandma’s Love, which distributes food, books and other items to children in area schools who are in need.

Grandma’s Love was founded in 2015 by Theresa Monforte-Caraballo, a former teacher.

“It’s a weekly food program that gives backpacks of staples to families that are in need whose children show up in school Monday not functioning well,” she told this paper in 2017. “Some kids show up with no lunch or ask to share lunches. Sometimes there’s not enough food in the household which causes this.”

“Today, we honored Grandma’s Love, our partner in the COVID-19 relief program,” Bay Ridge Cares said on Facebook. “Together, we arranged, prepared and delivered care packages of groceries, fresh produce and meat to 443 of our neighbors over the last 14 weeks.

“Each package was filled with nutrition and put together with love. … We’re so proud to have Grandma’s Love as our partner and we thank them for all of their support. We hope that our gift of $2,000 will support their mission to feed those in need.”

Monforte-Caraballo was thrilled by the donation.

“The partnership between Bay Ridge Cares and Grandma’s Love is a true blessing,” she said. “Their tribute brought tears to my eyes and a feeling of love and warmth to my heart.”