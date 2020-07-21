Brooklyn Bridge redesign competition features virtual showdown, online voting

From brooklyneagle.com

The Van Alen Institute, a nonprofit New York architecture and design institution, is hosting “Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge,” an international design competition that challenges designers to re-imagine one of Brooklyn’s most world-famous landmarks, according to the DUMBO Improvement District.

The Brooklyn Bridge’s striking form, the Van Alen Institute says, “has captured the imagination of some of the nation’s most prominent artists. Its enduring iconographic power makes it one of the most photographed locations in New York. In popular culture, the bridge is a symbol for the city itself.”

However, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the promenade, used by bicyclists and walkers, was crammed, uncomfortable and sometimes unsafe, the Van Alen Institute says. This is why the Institute began the competition.

Online voting will take place from July 23 to 30 at the Van Alen Institute website, and the winner will be announced in late summer.