Brooklyn Parks commish helps fix playground sprinkler

Following complaints about the conditions of local parks, Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Martin Maher took matters into his own hands.

Maher and Parks employees repaired a sprinkler at the 79th Street playground on Shore Road Tuesday.

“We take the responsibility of ensuring our spray showers are operational and available during the summer very seriously,” he said. “From the top down, the entire Parks team supports this goal, and to that end I found myself answering the call of duty yesterday. I wanted to express my appreciation and support for our plumbers and excavation team by jumping in with them and helping out.”

“Budget cuts across the board this year were rough,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “[The] Parks Dept. is still trying to catch up from 3-4 months of COVID neglect and now they’re working with skeleton crews. One Parks worker is now expected to do the work of 5. It’s been a challenge.”