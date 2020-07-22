COVID-19 update: Brooklyn Botanic Garden announces reopening date

From Brooklyneagle.com

Brooklyn Botanic Garden has announced plans to reopen to the public on Friday, August 7. Members will receive early access to the Garden during Member Appreciation Week, July 31–August 6. The Garden will reopen with new guidelines in accordance with the latest health recommendations from the CDC, New York City, and New York State for COVID-19. Timed-entry tickets will be required. More details are available here.

The MTA on Monday launched Operation Respect, a multi-layered strategy to encourage universal face covering compliance by customers. The state has donated another 1 million masks for direct distribution, and the MTA’s brand-new “Mask Force,” made up of hundreds of volunteers, will distribute masks directly to customers. “Wearing a mask is the single most important thing all our customers and employees can do to combat the spread of COVID-19 and continue flattening the curve here in New York — and it’s the law,” said MTA Chair and CEO Patrick J. Foye.

Amid concerns over access to child care following the announcement of future part-time school schedules, U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez on Friday announced the allocation of additional grant funding for early childhood education to the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services Head Start program, which provides low-income families with early childhood education, health, and nutrition services. The group received $ 1,345,387. “Families need to know that they do not have to struggle alone,” said Velázquez. “Through these centers, working families can rely on access to educational, nutritional, and emotional support as their children grow and develop.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon is reminding eligible households that the COVID Rent Relief Program (RRP) will assist those most burdened by the pandemic with a one-time rental subsidy provided directly to their landlord. RRP applications are open through NYS Homes and Community Renewal. For help, call 833-499-0318 (8 a.m.-7 p.m., Mon-Sat). Those interested may see if they qualify here.

Volunteers of Legal Service (VOLS) has launched the COVID-19 Frontline & Healthcare Workers Initiative to provide New York City frontline workers with pro bono guidance and help filling out any essential life planning documents due to the increased risk in their professions. The initiative is a project of VOLS, in partnership with the Lawyers for Good Government Foundation, DC37 Municipal Employees Legal Services, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and 18 partner law firms and corporations.