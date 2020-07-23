EXCLUSIVE: City to resume daily corner trash pickup on main avenues in 43rd C.D.

Councilmember Justin Brannan said that despite trash collection being reduced on all main avenues to three days a week, he has ensured that the garbage cans in the 43rd Council District will be emptied daily beginning in in August.

The 43rd C.D. includes Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach and Bensonhurst

“Overflowing garbage cans on our commercial corridors are just not acceptable to me,” Brannan said. “I thank the men and women of the mighty Sanitation Department who worked hard through the pandemic. Let’s remember these workers are our neighbors; they aren’t machines or robots. They got sick and lost friends, family, and colleagues, just like you and I did.”

Brannan said that budget cuts this year were tough, with a $10-billion gap due to economic loss from COVID-19. In order to close that gap, he said, every service, program, agency and department in the city saw budget cuts.

“When I heard that corner baskets would be picked up at half of the frequency as before, I knew that I had to fight like hell in order to prevent that from happening,” he said.

Brannan and State Senator Andrew Gounardes have organized several neighborhood cleanups, stressing the importance of locals taking care of their neighborhood.

“Sadly, dirty streets are self-inflicted,” he said. “Unfortunately, it comes from inconsiderate neighbors and visitors who have no respect for their surroundings. Let’s take a little pride in our neighborhood and come back strong.”