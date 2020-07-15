Five injured in car crash

Five people, including a pedestrian, were injured in a car crash in Bensonhurst on Monday.

A 2019 Lamborghini SUV traveling north on 18th Avenue collided with a white Dodge pickup truck traveling east on 65th Street at 4:30 a.m. The truck then hit a man who was in the crosswalk. The crash damaged a phone booth and a nearby coffee shop.

The pedestrian and the driver of the truck were taken to Maimonides Medical Center. The driver is listed in stable condition.

Three men inside the Lamborghini sustained minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.