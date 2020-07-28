Join the march to thank essential workers

State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan will host a march in Bay Ridge to show appreciation for those who have kept the city going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “United in Thanks March for Essential Workers” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Event partners include AAANY, Bay Ridge Cares, Chinese-American Planning Council, NIA Community Services Network and United Chinese Association.

The family-friendly march will begin at 1 p.m. Participants will meet at the flagpole on Shore Road and 80th Street and march down the promenade. Masks, sanitizer and signs will be handed out.

A vigil to commemorate essential workers and others lost to COVID-19 will take place at the 69th St. pier at 2 p.m.

“Our essential workers brought us through the devastation of COVID, even as hundreds lost their lives,” said Gounardes. “One way to begin to move forward is to unite as a neighborhood to thank those who powered our city through dark days and commemorate those we lost.”

“The past four months of the COVID crisis made clear what we can accomplish when we come together and focus on a common goal through shared sacrifice,” said Brannan.

Gounardes will also host a march in Marine Park on Aug. 2 in partnership with Assemblymembers Helene Weinstein and Jaime Williams, Councilmember Alan Maisel, Marine Park Civic Association, Marine Park Alliance, Gerritsen Beach Property Owners, Gerritsen Beach Cares and JCC of Marine Park.