Malliotakis: Flyers are not mine

Someone is posting flyers using the name of Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis to bash the governor and the mayor.

Malliotakis, the Republican candidate for Congress in the 11th C.D., says the flyers are being placed illegally on mailboxes, bus stops, poles and utility boxes around Bay Ridge. Her staff took about 30 of them down on Saturday but another 25 went up the next day.

The flyers refer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio as “2 Democratic Leaders that did nothing in the looting, stealing, destruction and burning of our New York City Area.”

“This is about the third time the same flyer has been put up,” Malliotakis told this paper. “It’s obvious that someone who supports my opponent is trying to undermine me by defacing public property with fake flyers purporting to be me. It’s a disturbing reminder of how low some people and groups will go to corrupt an election.”