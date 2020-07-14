Mets begin training at MCU Park

The New York Mets have begun training at MCU Park.

Baseball is back in Brooklyn … sort of.

As Major League Baseball inches closer to opening day for its shortened 60-game season, the New York Mets have allowed players who won’t be on the opening day roster to train at Coney Island’s MCU park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones.

With the short-season Class A New York Penn League and all of Minor League Baseball canceled, the players reported to MCU Park on Monday.

According to mlb.com, the team plans to send additional players from Citi Field to Brooklyn by Tuesday as it pares down its roster in preparation for opening day.

“We are excited to be the alternate training facility for the New York Mets and are proud to provide a safe atmosphere for the players and coaches who will be part of this historic season,” said Bill Harner, director of communications for the Cyclones.

According to Harner, there are 60 players in the player pool for each team. Thirty will be on the opening day roster and the other 30 will be at the alternate site, staying in shape and training in case they are needed on the major league club.

Additionally, the team has officially opened MCU Park as its alternative summer camp site. It remains closed to fans and the media for health and safety reasons.

“We are opening our alternate summer camp site today in Brooklyn’s historic Coney Island,” tweeted Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen. “11 days to Opening Day! Let’s go @Mets.”

The team has already gotten a warm welcome from local businesses.

“Diehard Mets fans here,” wrote Feltman’s of Coney Island. “We are a veteran-owned company and would like to send you some hot dogs to have a true taste of Coney Island.”