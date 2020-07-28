Sal & Jerry’s Bakery to close after 37 years

Another beloved business is closing.

Sal & Jerry’s Bakery, at 6817 20th Ave., will shut its doors on Sunday, Aug. 2.

“We have been proud to serve our community for the last 37 years, and in that time we have made many memories and lasting friendships,” the bakery said on Facebook. “Throughout the years we have been honored to serve and share our culture and traditions with our customers. We will forever value the fact that you allowed us to be a staple on your family’s table and a part of your hearts.”

The bakery is well known for its bread, cookies, cakes, struffoli and other pastries.

Its Long Island wholesale and distribution center will remain open to bring its products to Italian marketplaces, supermarkets, delis and farmers markets around the country.

“We are also working diligently on a new website so that you will be able to order all your favorite Sal & Jerry’s delicacies in the comforts of your home with fast delivery right to your door,” said the post.

Local residents are sad to see the bakery go.

“Oh how I loved all of your breads, cookies etc.,” wrote one Facebook user. ”Wishing you all much continued success”

“You brought back a truly wonderful memory for myself and my siblings when you shipped ‘ciccioli’ bread to me in Boston,” said another. “It was just like our mother made. I wish I had gotten the chance to come to your shop!”

The owners reminded customers it isn’t the end, just a change.

“We will greatly miss all the friendly faces coming through our door, the countless stories shared and saying, ‘Thank you, see you tomorrow,’’ they wrote. “This is not ‘goodbye’, this is ‘see you soon’ online and in your local stores.”

For more information, visit www.salandjerrysbakery.com.