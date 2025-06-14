On the Avenue: Annual ‘Battle of the Bartenders’ to bring new cocktail to 3rd!

They’re going to battle to make sure everyone is a winner this summer!

Ten of the most talented mixologists in Bay Ridge are set to compete in the second annual Battle of the Bartenders sponsored by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. (MoTA) on Monday, June 16 with the goal of creating “The Gin Merchant” — a new cocktail for patrons to enjoy “on the avenue” all summer long.

The showdown takes place inside the Santander parking lot at 9512 Third Ave. and is being held in partnership with Fort Hamilton Distillery, Tops Restaurant & Bar Supplies, Kitchening, Councilman Justin Brannan and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

The rules are simple: Bartenders may only use five total ingredients, one of which must be gin, and only one ingredient may be homemade. They will be judged on “ease of replicability,” according to Fort Hamilton Distillery owner Alex Clark.

“If you make it super complex and difficult to make, you may not get extra points, you may get less points,” Clark warned the competitors. “So, keep that in mind when you’re crafting your cocktail.”

MoTA Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny said she is excited for this year’s competition, which also serves as a fundraiser benefiting the association’s ongoing beautification effort.

Last year’s champion, bartender Klevis Salija from Malone’s Chop House (rear), poses with 2024 Battle of the Bartenders judges Billy McNeely, Nikki Apostolou and Alex Clark (left to right). Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Rick Buttacavoli

“For just $35 you will get to sample 10 cocktails from some of our amazing spots along Third Avenue,” she said. “We will also be having an acoustic set from [musicians] Eddie Sarkis and Mike McLaughlin to add to the fun!”

At press time, nine of the 10 competitors had been announced. Guests can expect to sample delicious libations from Blue Agave, Cebu, The Wicked Monk, Status Q, Puertas, The Kettle Black, The Corner, Laila and the defending champion, Malone’s Chop House.

The winning concoction will be named The Gin Merchant and made available for purchase at all other participating establishments for a full year leading up to next year’s battle. A portion of the sales of this signature drink will be donated back to MoTA.

Though a panel of judges will ultimately crown the winner, all those in attendance will be able to have their voices heard as well.

“You will get to vote on your favorite drink for a People’s Choice Award,” Canny said. “Last year, the honor went to Cebu!”

Tickets can be purchased online through Zeffy. We’ll see you on the battlefield!

* * *

Play ball for Williams!

Brooklyn youth Anthony Filippazzo, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder known as Williams syndrome, is teaming up with the Brooklyn Cyclones to raise awareness for the debilitating condition, which affects approximately one in 10,000 people worldwide.

Filippazzo — son of Brooklyn attorneys Stefano Filippazzo and Camille Fortunato — is getting ready to join his hometown team “on the avenue” on Sunday, June 29, at 2 p.m. when the Cyclones take the field at Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave., against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Anthony Filippazzo is pictured “on the avenue” during an event for Williams syndrome awareness that saw him drive his very own train car through Brooklyn. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Among the special events planned for the June 29 contest is a pregame award ceremony honoring Assemblymembers Jaime Williams and Sam Pirozzolo, who were instrumental in having the month of May officially recognized as Williams Syndrome Awareness Month in New York state.

“We are honoring them because they are the ones who submitted the resolution last May to the state Assembly, which was passed,” Fortunato explained.

The lawmakers will each receive the “Love, Juliette” award for their efforts.

“Juliette was a baby girl from Texas who had a massive heart attack and died a few years ago,” Fortunato explained. “She wasn’t even 2 years old.”

Following the award presentation, Anthony will join a number of other individuals who suffer from Williams syndrome for a special ceremonial first pitch led by famed radio personality Sid Rosenberg.

Then, during the seventh inning stretch, Anthony and the others will take to the field again for a special performance led by Chetti Raineri.

“It will be a day you don’t want to miss,” Cyclones officials said.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at gofevo.com/event/Williamssyndromeday.

With your continued support, children like Anthony one day just might be able to strike out Williams syndrome once and for all!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!