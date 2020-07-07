Shore Road Promenade to get much-needed repaving

They’re paving the way for a smooth ride.

After some delays, NYC Parks Department is contracting to pave the worst surface of the bike and pedestrian path along the Shore Road Promenade beginning Monday, July 13.

According to Community Board 10, the NYC Parks Contractor will need to close certain areas to the public. Signs will be posted at the locations indicating the temporary closure.

“This direly needed reconstruction/resurfacing project spans across two community districts – Community Boards 10 and 11,” CB 10 wrote in its newsletter.

The project is expected to take approximately six to eight weeks to complete. Funding was secured by Councilmember Justin Brannan.

“Improving our parks continues to be a priority for us, and we are excited to share that City Councilmember Justin Brannan’s investment will soon revamp a small portion of the Shore Road Promenade,” said Borough Parks Commissioner Martin Maher. “Our partners in government and community advocates played a huge role in moving this project along. We know that this is a critical step forward so that people will be able enjoy a safe bike ride or walk along this path in the near future.”

“Fixing the bike path/promenade down by the water has been a priority of mine since I was elected,” said Brannan. “Last year, I was able to allocate funds to repair and repave the entire path from the 69th Street Pier all the way to Ceasar’s Bay.”

Brannan said the work was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was originally slated to begin in March.

“We finally got the green light and work will begin later this month and, if all goes as planned, is expected to be complete by August,” he said. “For now, we will just repave the worst parts of the path south of the Verrazzano Bridge towards Ceasar’s Bay. We will come back and do the rest at a later date. We didn’t want to close down the entire path during July and August.”

“I was delighted to hear that NYC Parks will begin resurfacing along the most needed portions of the Shore Road Promenade on Monday, July 13th,” said Josephine Beckmann, district manager of Community Board 10. “I am grateful to Councilmember Justin Brannan for securing capital funding that will address the sections most in need of repair.”

“This is a long overdue initiative that will make things safer for bikers and pedestrians,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “Kudos to Councilmember Justin Brannan for his efforts to get this done and the Parks Department for working on this.”