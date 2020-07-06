Sunset Park Pool to open Aug. 1

Sunset Park Pool is one of 15 New York City pools slated to reopen by Aug. 1.

Get your bathing suit ready.

New York City is opening 15 outdoor swimming pools throughout the five boroughs — three of them in Brooklyn.

City pools have yet to open this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunset Park Pool, 4201 Seventh Ave., is one of the pools that will reopen beginning Aug. 1.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council agreed to restore $9.9 million to the Parks Department budget, allowing 716 lifeguards and pool staff to be hired. Sprinklers and water fountains will also be open.

“We will be able to open some of our biggest outdoor pools and some of the outdoor pools in the communities hit hardest by the coronavirus,” said de Blasio on July 1. “And for families, for kids in particular, this is going to be so important, something to look forward to and to enjoy this summer and a place to stay cool.”

Though many pools will remain closed, the city chose to open sites that it determined would have the greatest benefit.

“The truth is we had to choose the ones that we thought would have the maximum benefit for the communities hit hardest, the largest pools that we could open, the ones for folks who were the farthest from the beaches,” de Blasio said.

“We’re going to do it the right way. There will be social distancing, there will be face coverings when you’re not in the pool. We’re going to do this with all the standards the state has rightfully set for keeping people safe.”

Other Brooklyn pools slated to open are Betsy Head Pool, 694 Thomas S. Boyland St., and Kosciuszko Pool, 670 Marcy Ave.