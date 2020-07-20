Suspect charged with damaging NYPD van

A 24-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly damaging the brakes of an NYPD van in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Friday, July 17 at around 10:05 p.m., Jeremy Trapp damaged the brakes of a marked NYPD van near Fourth Avenue and 43rd Street.

Trapp has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree auto stripping.

According to NBC New York, the suspect is seen on video sabotaging the vehicle. Cops spotted him, found a pair of scissors on him and took him into custody.