68th Precinct one of seven without a shooting this year, Post says

With shootings on the rise in New York City, only seven precincts haven’t had a shooting this year and the 68th Precinct is one of them, according to the New York Post.

The precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

In June, following a shakeup in the NYPD, Capt. Robert Conwell left his position as the commanding officer of the 68th Precinct after more than two years.

The new commanding officer is Capt. Andrew “Andy” Tolson, who was C.O. of the 67th Precinct, which serves East Flatbush and Remsen Village.