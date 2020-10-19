Killer of L&B Spumoni Gardens co-owner gets 24 years to life

The killer of the co-owner of a famous Gravesend restaurant is going away for a long time.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday that 45-year-old Andres (“Andy”) Fernandez has been sentenced to 24 years to life in prison for the shooting death of 61-year-old Louis Barbati, co-owner of L&B Spumoni Gardens.

Fernandez was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Dec. 9, 2019, following a jury trial.

Barbati was shot and killed outside his home near 76th Street and 12th Avenue just past 7 p.m. on June 30, 2016, while his wife and sons were inside.

At about 6:40 p.m., he left his restaurant with a plastic bag containing $15,483 in cash.

About an hour earlier, according to the evidence, Fernandez — wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses — was lurking near Barbati’s home. When Barbati arrived, he parked his car alongside the house and got out, holding the bag of cash. Fernandez then walked across the street, shot Barbati several times and fled in a car without taking the money.

Evidence also showed that Fernandez was at L&B Spumoni Gardens earlier that same day.

He was arrested by federal authorities on Nov. 3, 2016.

“This defendant is now facing the serious consequences for the brazen ambush murder of an innocent and beloved local business owner right outside of his home,” Gonzalez said. “Nothing will bring him back, but I hope this significant sentence brings some small measure of solace to his heartbroken family and friends.”