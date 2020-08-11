Brooklyn Waterfront Gallery returns with art exhibitions

The Subway At Coney Island by Alicia Degener

After several virtual events, the Brooklyn Waterfront Gallery will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The historic space at 481 Van Brunt St. will be open weekends from 1-6 p.m., with exhibits on two floors.

“BWAC wants to ensure our visitors are safe and comfortable,” said arts administrator Elaine Mendez. “Visitors are required to wear face coverings while inside the gallery. Fortunately, with 25,000 square feet of exhibition space, there is plenty of room in our gallery to practice safe social distancing.”

“Come to Red Hook for the art, and enjoy a great day,” said Alicia Degener, co-president of the organization. “You’ll find the combination of nature and art a peaceful respite that will inspire your thinking and revive your spirit.”

The current exhibits, “Wide Open 11 – A National Juried Exhibition” and “Art from the Inside,” will be on display through Sept. 12.

For a full description of the exhibits, visit bwac.org.